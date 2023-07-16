Kindergartener presents Jesus as his hero

Sometimes, the sincere and heartfelt testimony of children about their religious beliefs can be inspiring for us adults. Such is the case of young Kai Madison Bradford.

We know about this story thanks to his mom, Kristy Kendall Bradford, who shared a video of her son’s presentation on Instagram.

A hero museum

“Kai’s kindergarten assignment was for a living hero museum where he got to pick his hero and tell about them as if he were that person,” his mother explains in the post. Part of the assignment was to make a poster that included images and a summary of the life of their chosen hero. We can see Kai turn to the poster for cues several times during his presentation before his peers.

“I am Jesus Christ”

He begins his presentation by saying, “I am Jesus Christ. I was born in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago. I am the Son of God.” The other children, sitting on the floor, listen attentively in silence.

Kai continues to talk about his special hero, visibly a little bit nervous. “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one gets to the Father except through me,” he says, quoting the Gospel of John (Jn 14:1-6).

I died on the cross for your sins

His presentation is short, but he covers all the main truths of the faith regarding Christ. He shared with his classmates the reasons why Jesus is, for him, the greatest hero of all.

“I am a hero because I came as a baby, lived a perfect sinless life, I died on the cross for your sins, and rose again three days later so that you might have eternal life with me in heaven,” he carefully proclaims.

The Good News

Kai ends his presentation by saying proudly, “That is the Good News!”

In the text accompanying the video, his mother says she’s very proud of her son, because he couldn’t have chosen a greater hero.

An example of Christian education

Many of the people who follow the account or happened across the post made positive comments about the presentation and expressed their appreciation for the child’s Christian education. Others comment that this is the kind of education that should be given in schools.

There can be no doubt that Kai’s parents are giving him a Christian education. His example should inspire us all.