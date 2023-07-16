This cake is the Greek equivalent to St. Anthony’s bread

St. Fanourious is well known among Greek Christians as the patron saint of lost things

Fanouropita is a traditional Greek cake that holds a significant place in Greek religious culture and folklore. It is named after St. Fanourios (Fanouropita meaning literally “Fanourious’ bread”), the Greek Orthodox saint who is believed to intercede on behalf of those who have lost something or are searching for something in their lives. The verb phainein, with which the name Fanourious is associated, means “to appear” or “to shine.”

The cake is often prepared and offered as a symbolic gesture to the saint, as well as a means of seeking his assistance. It is typically made with simple ingredients – flour, sugar, olive oil, some spices such as cinnamon and cloves, and nuts and raisins. Some claim its round shape points to the continuous search for lost things that is a constitutive part of life. Some bake it with a hidden coin or trinket inside, representing the lost item or goal that one is hoping to find – although this applies more to the other famous Greek cake dedicated to a saint, the noted Vasilopita. This adds a fun element of surprise to the cake, as the person who finds the hidden object is believed to receive the blessings and intercession of St. Fanourios.

Prayers and Dreams

According to an article recently published by Atlas Obscura, “in certain areas of Greece, including Crete, Cyprus, Skiathos, and Florina, fanouropita is baked as a prayer for unwed girls to find a husband, and sometimes it is said that sleeping with a slice under your pillow will induce a dream of your future spouse.”

The act of baking and offering Fanouropita is considered a somewhat familiar liturgical practice among Greek Orthodox Christians. It is typically done on specific occasions –namely, on the feast day of St. Fanourios (August 27), during times when one is seeking the saint’s help in finding something important, when one needs spiritual guidance and support in times of uncertainty, or when one feels lost. The cake is often brought to the church to be blessed by a priest before being shared with family, friends, and even strangers. It serves as a (rather sweet) reminder that even in times of loss or search, there is always the possibility of finding what one seeks with a little divine help.