Novak Djokovic’s speech proves what a true champion he is

The devout Orthodox Christian showed what it takes to be a sportsman in his speech at the Wimbledon finals.

Novak Djokovic is a man of conviction and passion — he’s previously declared how his faith as an Orthodox Christian is more important to him than being a tennis champ. But like many athletes, he’s also a man who can get carried away when losing a game. In fact, this year’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon saw him break his racket in frustration when he lost the match after a grueling five hours.

However, when the tennis ace took to the microphone for a post-match speech, his words were full of admiration for his opponent, and a visible outpouring of love for his family.

In the video he didn’t just wish a cursory “congratulations” to the young Alcaraz, who looked a little star struck. But he pointed out how impressed he was in the way the newly crowned champion had adapted so well to a different type of playing surface and declared him to be the “better player.”

The dad-of-two also expressed his gratitude, while being honest about past performances:

Once the emotions are settled I have to still be very grateful because I won many many tight and close matches in the past year… you know maybe I should have lost a couple of finals that I won so I think this is even Stephen.

He went on to say how he should deal with the loss:

I’ve been blessed with so many incredible matches throughout my career I’m really grateful even though I did not win today, I lost to a better player and I have to congratulate him and move on, stronger hopefully.

The 36-year-old then turned his attention to his family in a moment that left him speechless. After fighting back some tears he simply shared:

I love you and thank you for supporting me and I give you a big hug and we can all love each other. Thank you.

Whether you like the Serbian’s style of play or not, it’s impossible not to admire his gentlemanly, fun, and loving speech given so soon after a crushing defeat.