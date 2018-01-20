Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
News

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”

NOVAK DJOKOVIC
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC | POOL | AFP
Share
Print
Louis du Bosnet | Jan 20, 2018

If we had to make a list of top athletes whose generosity is beyond question, then Novak Djokovic's name would certainly be on it.

This article was updated on Monday, July 15, 2019.

At 33 years of age, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has won his fifth Wimbledon title, and 16th Grand Slam win, beating Roger Federer in a grueling match, just 3 minutes shy of five hours long. It’s a safe bet that this man, who dominated the world tennis elite for so long, was able to find the energy he needed for this latest feather in his cap thanks to his regular Bible reading.

“Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”

The number 1 tennis player in the world is an Orthodox Christian, and he does not hesitate to say it publicly. It is not uncommon to observe Novak Djokovic invoking Christ during a meeting or wearing a cross around his neck to witness to his faith. For him, his religious beliefs come before his 68 titles, including 12 Grand Slam tournaments earned since the beginning of his career.

“This is the most important title of my life, because before being an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian,” he said in April 2011, when he received the order of St. Sava in the first degree from the hands of Irenaeus, the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church. The order of St. Sava is the highest distinction in the Serbian Orthodox Church, and it was given to him especially for having contributed financially to the renovation of religious buildings in his native land, Serbia.

He finances a free restaurant for the poorest

A multi-millionaire thanks to his tournament winnings and numerous advertising contracts, Novak Djokovic willingly puts his fortune at the service of the underprivileged and helps causes that are dear to him. Judge for yourself. Last December, the Novak Djokovic Foundation, of which he is one of the main benefactors, contributed 94,000 euros for the renovation of a school in Pozega (Serbia).

In October of 2017, the tennis player announced the opening of a restaurant in Serbia offering free food to the homeless and the poor. “Money is not a problem for me. I have earned enough to feed all of Serbia. I think they deserve it after the support I received from them,” he said in a statement released at the time.

The fate of the children of his country (where the minimum wage is set at less than 200 euros per month) particularly captures Novak Djokovic’s charitable attention. That is why, in 2015, his foundation joined forces with the World Bank to provide young Serbs with access to schooling and care. Welcoming his generosity, UNICEF rightly appointed him Goodwill Ambassador to Serbia in August 2015.

“Novak Djokovic is a true champion for children around the world. He shows that powerful voices and actions can make a difference for children, especially for the youngest,” said Yoka Brandt, deputy director of UNICEF.

Read more:
Novak Djokovic to the rescue of a chapel in Nice, France

An example for children around the world … and his family

As a faithful Christian who lived out his childhood in a country rife with violent conflict — the war between Bosnia and Herzegovina lasted from 1992 to 1995 — Novak Djokovic has never lost sight of his roots. And this is surely welcomed by his wife Jelena, whom he began dating in 2005, when they attended the same high school in Belgrade. They made their marriage vows before God in July 2014, and their two children are named Stefan (3 years old) and Tara (4 months old). We can imagine their home life will be an excellent school to learn not only tennis, but also generosity.

This article was first published in the French edition on Aleteia.

 

Tags:
CharitySports
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Louis du Bosnet
    Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, …
  3. Revista Misión
    Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This priest was saved from a bullet by wearing his Brown Scapular …
  5. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  6. J-P Mauro
    Scientist believes she’s found the recipe for ancient Roman …
  7. Aleteia
    Pope Francis: How do you pray when someone asks you to pray for …
  8. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  9. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you …
  11. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW