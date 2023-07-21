Diamondbacks to host Phoenix Diocese in 1st Catholic Night

Tickets to the 1st Catholic Night at Chase Field will be discounted, with a portion going to support the diocese's Catholic schools.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, currently 3rd in their division, are planning to host the Diocese of Phoenix in their first ever Catholic Night on September 29, 2023. Along with discounted tickets, the franchise will pass out hats with both the team emblem and the logo of the diocese. The team will also donate a portion of each ticket to the diocese’s Catholic schools.

The night will kick off at 6:40 p.m., for a game between the Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros, who are currently second in their division, but a game behind the D-Backs. In attendance at the game will be Bishop John Dolan, who expressed his excitement for the first event of this new arrangement to the Catholic Sun:

“I am looking forward to the first-ever Catholic Night at Chase Field,” said Bishop John Dolan, who was installed as bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix last August. “I believe it’s a great opportunity for people of our faith family to have fellowship in a fun and exciting atmosphere.”

The night is expected to draw a full house, with an estimated 1.7 million Catholics living within the Diocese of Phoenix. Catholics showed up in droves to last year’s “Faith Night,” which was popular enough for the diocese to seek their own night for Catholics in the ballpark. This is the first year they are running a “Catholic Night,” but if it successful, the diocese hopes to make it an annual affair.

Tickets to the game will be discounted, allowing families to attend with ease on their purse strings. The Diamondbacks have pledged that $5 of each ticket will go to the diocese’s “Catholic School Support 365.”

Domonic Salce, the superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Phoenix, said of the program:

“Catholic School Support 365 is the Diocese of Phoenix fund to support Catholic schools and families who desire a Catholic education for their children, but may need financial assistance due to emergency situations including times of medical emergencies, lost work, or when there is a death of a parent or sibling in the family. Through the Catholic School Support 365 fund, and with generous participation and donations, students are given the opportunity to grow as missionary disciples.”

With dozens of Catholic elementary schools and seven Catholic high schools serving more than 15,000 children in the diocese, there is much that these donations can do. With a capacity of 48,519 seats in Chase Field, home of the Diamondbacks, the diocese could take home nearly $250,000 in ticket sales alone.

Bishop Dolan noted that since the Diamondbacks partnered with the diocese, they have been on a tear, climbing back above a .500 record and getting on track for their first winning record in four seasons. The prelate teased, “Perhaps there is some divine intervention in the mix here,” before encouraging the faithful to come and show support for Arizona’s MLB team.

The discounted tickets are already on sale. Click here to learn more about Catholic Night and secure your seats today.