Viral video of charming boy will brighten your day

Wednesday 02 August |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Joan of Aza
08/02/23

Here’s a video that just might brighten your day. It’s hard not to smile when you see a little boy full of joy and kindness pass through the rows of a train while greeting fellow passengers. 

The clip was shared on Twitter on July 5. It shows the little boy, named Isaac, walking up the center aisle of a train, greeting the passengers on the right-hand side one by one. This cheerful little fellow gave his full attention to each person, offering a smile, a hello, or an affectionate gesture.

The lucky passengers were surprised at first, then visibly touched and moved by the little boy’s sweetness. And we can see why!

It is, perhaps, a healthy reminder that on trains — and in life — we are all fellow passengers who can ease each other’s burdens with just a little kindness.

