Viral video of charming boy will brighten your day

Watching him greet complete strangers on a train will warm your heart.

Here’s a video that just might brighten your day. It’s hard not to smile when you see a little boy full of joy and kindness pass through the rows of a train while greeting fellow passengers.

The clip was shared on Twitter on July 5. It shows the little boy, named Isaac, walking up the center aisle of a train, greeting the passengers on the right-hand side one by one. This cheerful little fellow gave his full attention to each person, offering a smile, a hello, or an affectionate gesture.