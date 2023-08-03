Christian Paul is a new face in the Christian music scene, a full package with the looks, voice, and even the dance moves to push religious pop.

There’s a new act in Christian music and he’s answering the timeless question: “What if Justin Timberlake were a Christian artist?” Christian Paul has been working in the Christian music scene since 2019, but his March 2023 release of “Yes I Am” is a genuine hit in the making, with all the energy of Timberlake’s own “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” but instead of supporting the Trolls movie, Paul is putting his talents at the service of God.

In an interview with The Bridge Mag, Christian Paul revealed that his early career had him on much the same trajectory as Timberlake’s. After spending a brief stint in a boy band, he was signed to a New York label and was in the middle of a promotional radio campaign when he had an encounter with the Gospels that had a profound effect on him. He said:

“My understanding of what it meant to follow Jesus was all just an external conformity to some arbitrary, man-made standard of what was righteous,” he told BRIDGE in a recent interview. “It wasn’t until 2020 that the Lord really opened my eyes to the full understanding of the gospel.”

As the story was told he heard a passage from the Gospel that touched his heart and led him to break his contract as a secular pop artist and pursue a career as a Christian artist. This was no easy decision for a young artist who was on the brink of seeing his dream career come to fruition, but he chose instead to follow a more vocational path.

Now, Paul is signed with Capitol Christian Music Group, with which the sky’s the limit for this talented and promising artist. With the looks, voice, and dance moves of a pop star, Paul is taking the playful tones of the genre to celebrate his faith. “Yes I Am” is an excellent example of this merger of the secular and religious styles, as it just brims with energy that practically demands that listeners get up and dance, while dipping into the R&B and Gospel styles.

More than just a singer, Paul’s musical talents also extend to the guitar. Check out the live acoustic rendition of “Yes I Am” below. Then, visit his channel on YouTube and his Spotify page to hear more from this promising up-and-coming Christian artist.