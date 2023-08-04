Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 04 August |
Saint of the Day: St. John Vianney
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Wildfires in Italy damage incorrupt body of saint

SAINT BENEDICT THE MOOR

Eugenio Hansen OFS | CC BY SA 3.0

Philip Kosloski - published on 08/04/23

The incorrupt body of St. Benedict the Moor was severely damaged by wildfires in southern Italy.

Ever since his death in the 16th century, the incorrupt body of St. Benedict the Moor has been on display at the parish church of Santa Maria di Gesù in Palermo, Italy.

However, recent wildfires in southern Italy have reduced his incorrupt body almost completely to ashes.

According to BBC News, “In southern Italy, fires in Sicily and Puglia have also been fuelled by high winds and tinder-dry vegetation, meaning firefighters have been struggling in many areas to douse the flames and create firebreaks. The church of St Benedict the Moor in the Sicilian city of Palermo was among the buildings that have been destroyed in the fires.”

Meg Hunter-Kilmer explains who St. Benedict the Moor is in an article on Aleteia.

St. Benedict the Moor (1526-1589) was born to enslaved African parents but freed at birth. He joined some Franciscan-inspired hermits, whom he led for 10 years, then entered the Franciscan order, where he eventually served as superior and as novice master despite being illiterate. Though there were many Black saints before St. Benedict the Moor, the canonization process didn’t begin until the 11th century, making him the first Black person canonized.

His body was eventually found “incorrupt,” which means that it has not suffered the natural process of decomposition.

However, his incorrupt body was not impervious to all harm, as the fire severely damaged it.

His remains will likely be placed in a new tomb and pilgrims will no longer be able to witness the miracle of his incorrupt body.

roses_1363194830
Read more:I went to see the body of the nun people say is incorrupt: My experience
INCORRUPT
Read more:7 Incredible incorrupt saints
Tags:
Saints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.