Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 05 August |
The Commemoration of the Dedication of the Basilica of St. M...
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

How the Transfiguration reminds us of the primacy of prayer

Jezus Chrystus z Abrahamem i Mojżeszem podczas przemienienia

Wikimedia Commons | domena publiczna

#image_title

Philip Kosloski - published on 08/05/23

The biblical narrative of the Transfiguration highlights the importance of prayer.

It’s easy to overlook one important aspect of the biblical narrative of the Transfiguration. Jesus was transfigured while he was praying.

Pope Benedict XVI pointed out this reality in an Angelus message in 2013.

[W]e have a particularly beautiful Gospel, that of the Transfiguration of the Lord. Luke the Evangelist highlights in particular the fact that Jesus was transfigured while he was praying

He goes on to explain that this is an important lesson for all of us to meditate on.

In meditating on this passage of the Gospel, we can learn a very important lesson from it: first of all, the primacy of prayer, without which the entire commitment to the apostolate and to charity is reduced to activism. In Lent we learn to give the right time to prayer, both personal and of the community, which gives rest to our spiritual life. Moreover, prayer does not mean isolating oneself from the world and from its contradictions, as Peter wanted to do on Mount Tabor; rather, prayer leads back to the journey and to action.

It was after the Transfiguration that Jesus was led to offer himself as a sacrifice on the cross.

Prayer should always have a primacy in our lives, and the Transfiguration reminds us of that central truth.

TRANSFIGURATION
Read more:Prayer for the feast of the Transfiguration
TRANSFIGURATION
Read more:Why is the Transfiguration celebrated on August 6?
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsLiturgy
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.