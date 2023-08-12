Besides Jesus, which biblical saint walked on water?

Jesus wasn't the only one to walk on water.

Jesus is widely known to have walked on water, a supernatural feat that only God could make possible.

However, there was one other biblical saint who also walked on water.

St. Peter was the only biblical saint who had the faith to follow Jesus out onto the water.

And Peter answered him, “Lord, if it is you, bid me come to you on the water.” He said, “Come.” So Peter got out of the boat and walked on the water and came to Jesus. Matthew 14:28-29

This miracle was made possible by the providential hand of God, allowing St. Peter to defy the natural laws of this world.

St. Peter’s faith, however, was not strong enough to sustain him long on the water. He looked away from Jesus and immediately began to sink.

[W]hen he saw the wind, he was afraid, and beginning to sink he cried out, “Lord, save me.” Jesus immediately reached out his hand and caught him, saying to him, “O man of little faith, why did you doubt?” Matthew 14:30-31

This story reminds us that “all things are possible with God,” and that if we have faith in God’s love for us, we can do anything in his divine will.