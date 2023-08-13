Wildfires ravage town, but this Catholic church still stands

The Church of Maria Lanakila miraculously survived the conflagration that destroyed much of the surrounding area – but survivors urgently need help.
When wildfires swept across the island of Maui in the state of Hawaii this past week, the historic town of Lahaina suffered grave damage. Shocking videos show vast areas of destruction, with every building in sight razed. At least 80 people are reported to have died in the conflagration.
Hawai’i Dept of Land and Natural Resources
Initially, it was believed that the local Maria Lanakila Catholic Church had also burned down. Maria Lanakila means “Victorious Mary” or “Our Lady of Victory” in the Hawaiian language. Remarkably, when some residents were allowed to return to Lahaina, their photos and videos revealed that Maria Lanakila church and its rectory remained standing – even though most of the nearby buildings had been leveled in the fires.