Pope laments an "open sore of our humanity," calls us to "pain and shame."

Another shipwreck this week in the Mediterranean led the Pope to warn the faithful against “remain(ing) indifferent to these tragedies.”

After praying the midday Angelus this August 13, he said:

Another tragic shipwreck happened a few days ago in the Mediterranean Sea: forty-one people lost their lives. I prayed for them. And with pain and shame we have to say that since the beginning of the year already almost 2,000 men, women, and children have died in this sea trying to reach Europe. It is an open sore of our humanity. I encourage the political and diplomatic efforts that seek to heal it in a spirit of solidarity and brotherhood, as well as the efforts of all those working to prevent shipwrecks and rescue migrants.

Four survivors, including an unaccompanied 13-year-old boy, were rescued on August 9 off the small Italian island of Lampedusa, not far from Tunisia. Thanks to their reports, authorities were able to piece together the tragedy, which happened between August 3 and 4.

UNICEF reported: “This time, a pregnant mother is among those who have lost their lives off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy. An 18-month-old child travelling with their mother has also died.”