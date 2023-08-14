Dad’s amazing pics show daughter blossoming from baby to 20

Brian Roemmele spent two decades documenting his daughter. The result is a beautiful testimony of love that shows us of benefits of snapping pics of our kids.
A devoted dad has recently shared a video that captures his love for his daughter over her first 20 years.
Brian Roemmele took snaps of his little girl every week over her lifetime. For her birthday he collated them to create a short video that shows just how much she has grown over the two decades. The result is a beautiful testimony of fatherhood.