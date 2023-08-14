Dad’s amazing pics show daughter blossoming from baby to 20

A devoted dad has recently shared a video that captures his love for his daughter over her first 20 years.

Brian Roemmele took snaps of his little girl every week over her lifetime. For her birthday he collated them to create a short video that shows just how much she has grown over the two decades. The result is a beautiful testimony of fatherhood.

Dad filmed a clip of his daughter every week until she turned 20.



Hold on to your memories.



The benefits of weekly snapping

While this practice takes some dedication, it can be a remarkable way to capture the fleeting moments of your child’s growth and development. These snapshots become cherished memories. They allow you to relive your child’s journey from infancy to childhood and beyond. The photos are also a visual reminder for the generations to come.

However, there’s an added bonus, too. If you think of the incredible pace children grow and change, these weekly photos provide a tangible record of their evolving personalities, interests, and physical transformations. From their first toothless smiles to their first wobbly steps, these images encapsulate the magic of your child’s milestones.

Then, as the years pass, you can look back and marvel at how far they’ve come, gaining a deeper appreciation for the swift passage of time.

Yet there’s a further benefit of these snaps which isn’t quite as obvious. The weekly photos offer an opportunity to connect with your children on a weekly basis. The act of capturing a moment can be a bonding experience, allowing you to engage with them in playful and creative ways. It shows them that their lives are significant, and that their growth is something to be celebrated and documented.

Beauty in the ordinary

Importantly, weekly photography can teach us to find beauty in the ordinary. It encourages us to notice the small details of our children’s lives that might otherwise be overlooked in the hustle and bustle of our busy routines. It prompts us to be present and attentive, capturing the essence of a fleeting moment and preserving it for eternity.