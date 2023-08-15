Pope Francis invites us to get beyond the temptation to complain about everything, every day. Service isn't enough. We need praise.

“Mary is the woman of service to neighbor and Mary is the woman who praises God.” She travels the same path as her Son: “Two lives that overcome death.” Pope Francis is calling us to live these two aspects, praise and service.

The Holy Father offered this reflection before praying the midday Angelus on this feast of the Assumption.

Service is a characteristic of Christians, the Pope affirmed, but it “risks being barren without praise to God.”

He noted how when she arrived to Elizabeth in order to serve, she spoke words of praise. She didn’t speak of how tired she was from the journey.