Pope Francis invites us to get beyond the temptation to complain about everything, every day. Service isn't enough. We need praise.
“Mary is the woman of service to neighbor and Mary is the woman who praises God.” She travels the same path as her Son: “Two lives that overcome death.” Pope Francis is calling us to live these two aspects, praise and service.
The Holy Father offered this reflection before praying the midday Angelus on this feast of the Assumption.
Service is a characteristic of Christians, the Pope affirmed, but it “risks being barren without praise to God.”
He noted how when she arrived to Elizabeth in order to serve, she spoke words of praise. She didn’t speak of how tired she was from the journey.
Praise increases joy. Praise is like a ladder: It lifts hearts high. Praise lifts up the spirits and overcomes the temptation to break down. Have you seen that boring people, those who live by chatter, are incapable of praise? Ask yourself: Am I capable of praise? How good it is to praise God every day, and others too! How good it is to live by gratitude and blessing instead of regrets and complaints, to look up instead of holding a long face! Complaints: there are people who complain every day. But look that God is near you, look that He created you, look at the things He gave you. Praise, praise! And that is spiritual health.