Wednesday 16 August |
9 Memorable Pope Francis quotes from WYD Lisbon 2023

Pope Francis World Young Day vigil with young people in Tejo Park

Mia Schroeder - published on 08/16/23

Pope Francis addressed the young people on various occasions. Here we’ve collected some of his most impactful messages.

In recent days we were able to see and follow closely the busy agenda of Pope Francis at the 2023 World Youth Day in Lisbon.

In the various meetings that the Successor of St. Peter had with multitudes of young pilgrims and volunteers, he conveyed some powerful messages that have been picked up by many Catholics around the world.

Here we share 10 quotes that contain great wisdom for us to treasure in our hearts.

1-3No one left out or left over

From the welcome ceremony:

“Many realities that attract us and promise happiness are later shown to be what they really are: soap bubbles, superfluous things that we don’t need and that leave us empty inside.”

“Friends, I want to be clear with you, for you are allergic to falsity and empty words: in the Church, there is room for everyone. Everyone. In the Church, no one is left out or left over. There is room for everyone. Just the way we are. Everyone.”

“The Lord does not point a finger, but opens his arms. It is odd: the Lord does not know how to do this [pointing], but that [opening his arms wide]. He embraces us all. He shows us Jesus on the cross, who opened his arms wide in order to be crucified and die for us.”

(Wednesday, August 2, 2023)

Pope-Francis-Shrine-of-Our-Lady-of-Fatima-JMJ-Lisboa-2023
4Love is risky

From the Way of the Cross:

“Love is risky. We must take the risk of loving. Yet, though it is a risk, it is a risk worth taking, and Jesus accompanies us as we do. He always accompanies us, always walks with us. Throughout our lives, he is always by our side.”

(Friday, August 4, 2023)

5From doubts to dreams

From his meeting with university students:

“Have the courage, then, to replace your doubts with dreams. Replace your doubts with dreams: do not remain hostage to your fears, but set about working to realize your goals!”

(Thursday, August 3, 2023)

6You are good

From the Angelus:

“God sees how good you are. He alone knows what he has sown in your hearts.”

(Saturday, August 5, 2023)

7-9Joy is missionary

From the vigil with young people

“I leave you with these thoughts. Carry on; if you fall, get back up; walk with a goal in mind, and train each day of your lives. Nothing is free in life, everything has to be paid for. Only one thing is free: the love of Jesus!  So, with this free gift that we have – the love of Jesus – and with the desire to carry on the journey, let us walk in hope, let us be mindful of our roots, and move forwards, without fear. Do not be afraid.”

“That is the only time, the only time that we are allowed to look down upon others: when we are offering to help them up.”

“Joy is missionary. Joy is not just for oneself; it’s for sharing something with others.”

(Saturday, August 5, 2023)

