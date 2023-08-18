Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 18 August |
Saint of the Day: St. Helen
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Vatican represented at World Cycling Championship 2023

Vatican cycling

Vatican Media

I.Media - published on 08/18/23

Dutchman Rien Schuurhuis represented Athletica Vaticana at the event for the second time.

Athletica Vaticana, a Vatican sports association founded in 2019 and recognized by the International Cycling Union in 2021, was once again present at the World Cycling Championships, which took place in Glasgow, Scotland, August 3 to 13, 2023. The “Pope’s team” pedaled spiritually across a “sports bridge” linking Glasgow and Lisbon, where the Pope visited from August 2 to 6 for World Youth Day

Promoting values

Rien Schuurhuis performed the elite men’s road race from Edinburgh to Glasgow. The forty-year-old Dutchman, a former semi-professional racer, competed for the second time at the world championships under the Vatican banner.

He is married to Australia’s ambassador to the Holy See, Chiara Porro. 

“We’re going to Glasgow to promote important values such as fraternity and inclusion through cycling, not just in words,” says the athlete. His testimonial was released by the Holy See press office, in which he also recalls the previous edition of the event.

Tips from the pros

“In Australia, I had the privilege of being the first rider on the start line. On my right was the reigning world champion, France’s Julian Alaphilippe, and on my left the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who would go on to win the race,” he reports. The then world champion gave him a tip: “The race would be tight from the start, and the speed on the first climb would be sustained.” Aware of this, Rien Schuurhuis was able to regulate his efforts. “Thanks to Alaphilippe’s suggestions, I was even able to launch a small breakaway.”

Serving charity

His white and yellow bike — donated by Pinarello — will now be auctioned off in aid of the “Saint Martha” pediatric dispensary, which helps 500 poor families with young children. 

At the beginning of July, Athletica Vaticana gave children whose parents had emigrated to Italy the chance to pedal the Vatican cobblestones for the first time.

Two other cyclists, Rino Alberto Bellapadrona and Marcus Bergmann, rode under the Vatican colors.

MADONNA GHISALLO
Read more:In Italy, cyclists bike to the church of their patron saint
WEB3-ORAN-ALGERIA-OLYMPIC-STADIUM-WIKICOM-Abdelka37-BY-SA-4.0.jpg
Read more:Vatican Athletics to participate in first international competition
Jan Paweł II na nartach
Read more:Why the Church loves sports: From St. Paul to Pope Francis
Tags:
SportsVatican
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.