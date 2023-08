Heitor Borges is 2 years old and his best friend is a rooster named Tatá. He lives in Joinville, in the state of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil. This little boy is delighting the internet with his adventures through an Instagram account called “country baby” (“bebê campeiro”).

Praying and playing

One of the posts shared by the little boy’s mother, Karoline, shows Heitor on his knees in front of a little shrine where a small statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and another of Our Lady of Aparecida (the patroness of Brazil) are on display. In the caption to this photo, Heitor’s mother wishes us all a “great and blessed week,” while the page’s followers respond with phrases like these:

“This boy is an instrument of God.”

“What a blessed son! God protect him from all the evil in this world.”

“What a blessing, a little angel praying to the Mother of Heaven.”