Artist takes us on a magical trip through wardrobe to Narnia

Award-winning artist Clym Evernden pays beautiful tribute to the land of the faun Tumnus, the icy White Witch, and the mighty lion Aslan.

Fans of C.S. Lewis’s Narnia books and the subsequent films know that wardrobes are not just cabinets for holding clothes. They can also be portals to another world that holds mythical creatures and talking animals. The Narnia books are not insubstantial works of fantasy literature, however; they contain a deeply Christian significance.

The artist Clym Evernden is clearly a fan of the Narnia books. Inspired by The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, the first volume written for the series, the artist has created his own delightfully simple but ingenious entryway into Lewis’s universe. Using a single sheet of paper, a pen, and some watercolor paint, Evernden swiftly transports us into the land of the faun Tumnus, the evil White Witch, and the mighty lion Aslan.

The artist and his favorite subject

A resident of London, Clym Evernden has won awards working in many different media. Much of his creative work is for luxury brands such as Acqua di Parma and Rolls Royce. He also designed murals and billboards for Hudson Yards in New York City. His thousands of Instagram and TikTok followers delight in his creative social media videos such as his Narnia tribute.

Evernden definitely has a favorite subject, as he told an interviewer for Lane Crawford.

I pride myself on being able to draw a wide range of subjects, and I’d like to think I can capture more or less anything. However, I very much enjoy drawing animals. I grew up with pets and learnt their characteristics, expressions, and antics … Drawing animals also has a universal global appeal, I think people have an immediate response to this subject no matter where they live in the world.

Watch the Instafram video below and enjoy a brief escape from your weekly cares. If you should meet a glamorous sorceress who offers you Turkish delights, however, we suggest you think twice before accepting her gift.