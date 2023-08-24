34 Engaging and wholesome audiobooks for your kids

Audiobooks are an under-rated parenting hack, and there are so many wonderful options to keep your kids happily listening for hours.

Whether you’re squeezing in an end-of-summer road trip, need a new listen for your kids’ quiet time in the afternoon, or just want something to play in the car to keep everyone calm and cheerful in the back seat, audiobooks are an under-rated parenting hack for all occasions.

My kids greatly enjoy audiobooks and listen to at least a chapter or two from one almost every day. At that rate, it can be hard to keep up with their pace and find enough new audiobooks for them! On top of that, I’m picky about what they read and listen to; I believe that the stories we hear help to form our characters, so I try to choose their listening material carefully.

Here are some of our favorites.

The Boxcar Children series

The Magic Treehouse series

The Paddington Bear series

The Winnie-the-Pooh series

The Little House in the Big Woods series

The Chronicles of Narnia series

All-of-a-Kind Family

The Flat Stanley collection

The Frog and Toad collection

My Father’s Dragon (and its sequels)

The Thomas the Tank Engine Railway Series Story Collection

The Melendy Family Series

Homer Price and the Centerburg Tales

The Hobbit

The Henry Huggins series

The Anne of Green Gables series

Charlotte’s Web

The Penderwicks Series

The Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle Series

The Beatrix Potter collection

The Redwall Series

The Little Women series

The Chronicles of Prydain

The Lord of the Rings

James Herriot’s Treasury for Children

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Moffats Series

The Wind in the Willows

Thornton Burgess’ Animal Books Series

The Greathall Products of the Classics, narrated by Jim Weiss (King Arthur and His Knights, Robin Hood, The Three Musketeers, etc.)

The Maestro Classics Series (our favorite is The Nutcracker)

The Classical Kids Series (especially Mozart’s Magic Fantasy)

Peter and the Star-Catchers

A to Z Mysteries

Add your own favorite audiobooks for kids in the comments below. And happy listening!