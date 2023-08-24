Lauren Daigle’s new music video was filmed in one take

The "You Say" singer has been back on top of Billboard's Hot Christian songs for 20 weeks for "Thank God I Do."

Lauren Daigle, who is back in the #1 slot on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs for her hit “Thank God I Do,” has released a new song with a fun-filled music video. The new song, “These Are the Days,” was released August 22 and it’s a jubilant celebration of life that’s full of color and, most impressively, filmed in one continuous take.

The video opens up with Daigle driving up to a house and jumping hopscotch on the way towards the front door. The singer never stops bouncing and dancing throughout the whole video as she takes the camera through a house loaded with her family and friends. The vibrant colors everyone wears accentuate their dance moves.

All the while the camera follows Daigle as she enjoys Italian ice, jumping on a bed with kids, hopping into choreographed dances, and even jumping into a pool. By the end of the video Lauren looks behind the camera and asks “Did we get it?” and then gets really excited when they say they did. There’s no telling how many times the cast and crew had to run through the four-minute video to get everything just right.

The music is on point and enormous in scope, complete with a full orchestra, horn section, and chorus. We’re not sure if the instruments are digital, as those pre-recorded sounds have come a long way from the way they sounded on 80s synthesizers, but it makes for a grand sound that feels like a throwback to the old James Bond themes of the 60s and 70s.

Lyrically, “These Are the Days” is a song of hope that implores the listener to enjoy the time they’re living in. The text is not overtly religious, but she does make references to Jesus on several occasions, One verse reads:

Leave all your worries behind

We know the future’s burning bright

This is the great jubilation

This is what He came for, what He came for

When all is said and done, Lauren Daigle has released yet another Christian-themed hit that it won’t surprise us to see on the charts alongside “Thank God I Do” and “You Say.”

Learn more about Lauren Daigle on her official website and follow her on YouTube to keep up with all her latest releases.