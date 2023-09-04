EWTN to air four daily Rosaries to pray in Catholic unity

The live Rosary launched during the pandemic is no more, but in its place will be four broadcasts of the Holy Rosary, to pray throughout the day.

The Eternal Word Television Network, or EWTN, has enacted a change to its broadcast schedule that will increase the number of times the Holy Rosary is aired on the network daily. The announcement was made by Father Joseph Mary, EWTN chaplain, on September 1, 2023.

In the brief video, Father Joseph explains that when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, EWTN was quick to add a daily live Rosary to the broadcast schedule immediately after the morning Mass, “so we could all be united in prayer during those uncertain days.” Now, however, with changes to the way COVID is being handled, EWTN felt it was prudent to make a scheduling change.

The daily live Rosary will no longer be featured after the morning Mass, but in its place EWTN is airing four Rosaries per day. According to the schedule on the official EWTN website, the daily 8:00 a.m. Mass will be sandwiched between two Rosaries. The first is EWTN’s “Holy Land Rosary” series, at 7:30 a.m., which ends each episode with a litany. After morning Mass, at 9:00 a.m., the network will broadcast the Rosary from the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word.

Later in the day, the Holy Rosary will be aired two more times, first at 3:00 p.m., and the final airing at 9:30, right after the EWTN News Nightly.Both of these airings will be recordings of the Rosary prayed by the late Mother Angelica, who founded EWTN in 1981. Father Joseph also noted that there will be regular broadcasts of the Holy Rosary prayed from the grotto at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, “that wonderful place of healing and peace where the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared.”

“So whether from the grotto at Lourdes, or the Holy Land Rosary with Father Mitch, or the Rosary with Mother Angelica and the nuns, we will continue to pray as one global family with this most powerful of prayers.”

Along with broadcasting the Rosary four times per day, EWTN offers a variety of resources to better learn about the history and prayers of the Rosary. Visit EWTN to learn more about the broadcasting schedule, to learn when to pray the Rosary with the community, and to benefit from their educational explanation of the Rosary.