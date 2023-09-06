Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
8 Powerful Bible quotes to energize your day

Cerith Gardiner - published on 09/06/23

Feeling frazzled? Then look to these quotes from Scripture to boost your day and get you motivated.

With the vacations over and the kids back at school, life is slowly returning to normal. However, for many parents getting back to the daily routine can be tricky. Quite honestly, after the chaos of summer, a nice relaxing holiday is really what’s in order!

As this is impossible, we need to find ways to motivate ourselves and find inspiration in our work, chores, and parenting. Thankfully, the Bible is full of a number of verses that can inspire us and fill us with enough energy to face the day.

Here are a few of our favorite verses that you could recite each day as you wake up — they could also work for the kids out there who are reluctant to leave their beds!

This is the day the LORD has made; let us rejoice in it and be glad. Psalm 118:24

“Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us rid ourselves of every burden and sin that clings to us and persevere in running the race that lies before us.” Hebrews 12:1

Jesus looked at them and said, ‘For human beings it is impossible, but not for God. All things are possible for God.'” Mark 10:27

I command you: be strong and steadfast! Do not fear nor be dismayed, for the LORD, your God, is with you wherever you go. Joshua 1:9

“He said to them, ‘Because of your little faith. Amen, I say to you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.'” Matthew 17:20

We know that all things work for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28

They that hope in the LORD will renew their strength, they will soar on eagles’ wings; They will run and not grow weary, walk and not grow faint. Isaiah 40:31

“I have the strength for everything through him who empowers me.” Philippians 4:13

