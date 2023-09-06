Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: Bl. Pascual Torres Lloret
Look for the good in life, Pope urges, even if it’s silent

Vatican City, September 06, 2023: Pope Francis hugs a young pilgrim at the end of his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's square

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

published on 09/06/23

Hidden seeds of goodness make the garden of the world flourish, says Pope Francis. But instead, we like to focus on the noise.

As is customary after an apostolic trip, Pope Francis dedicated the general audience to a recap of his visit to Mongolia.

He noted that the Church there is indeed quite small in number, but reminded that it is often “far from the spotlight, that we … find the signs of the presence of God, who does not look at appearances, but at the heart.”

The Lord does not look for the center-stage, but the simple heart of those who desire him and love him without ostentation, without wanting to tower above others.

The Church in Mongolia is “a humble Church, and a joyful Church,” the Pope said, “which is in the heart of God, and I can testify to their joy of finding themselves also at the center of the Church for a few days.”

Pope Francis at the end of his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's square
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

As well, the Holy Father had some concrete advice, made in the context of his reflections on his journey. He invited the faithful to focus more on the good things in life.

“Just think of how many hidden seeds of goodness make the garden of the world flourish, while we usually only hear about the sound of falling trees!” he said.

Instead, we all love scandal, the Pope lamented.

“But look what barbarism, a tree has fallen, what a noise it made!”
“But do you not see the forest that grows every day?” — because growth is silent.

Pope Francis blesses a nun from senegal
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

We have to be able to “recognize the good,” the Pope said, and not appreciate others “only to the extent that they correspond to our ideas.”

We need to “turn our gaze upwards, towards the light of goodness. Only in this way, starting from the recognition of the good, can we build a common future; only by valuing others can we help them to improve.”

Pope-Francis-Ecumenical-and-interreligious-meeting-Hun-Theatre-Ulaanbaatar
Pope invites Mongolian religious leaders to "live in harmony"
Pope Francis
