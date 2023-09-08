Relic of St. Jude to begin extended US tour in September

St. Jude is thought to be the nephew of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Lord’s first cousin, and one of the 12 Apostles called to follow Christ.

A major Catholic event is heading to the US, just in time to deepen devotion during the National Eucharistic Revival. Treasures of the Church, a Catholic evangelization ministry, has announced that the arm of St. Jude will begin an extended tour of the nation in September 2023.

The tour, titled Apostle of the Impossible: The Tour of the Relics of St. Jude the Apostle, will make dozens of stops on a near-daily basis at Catholic churches across the US, beginning with St. John Cantius Church in Chicago.

States that are scheduled to host the Apostle of the Impossible tour include: Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Texas, Oregon, and California, with more stops being considered.

While the announcement references relics (plural), the spotlight has been placed on the Arm of St. Jude, an immensely popular relic that is usually housed in St. Peter’s Basilica, but has been kept separate from the rest of St. Jude’s remains. Several centuries ago St. Jude’s arm was removed and placed in a reliquary in the shape of an arm to accommodate display for veneration of the 1st-century saint.

Father Carlos Martins, director of Treasures of the Church, commented:

“Regarded as the patron saint of lost causes and desperate situations,” Martins notes, “the visit provides an opportunity for individuals to experience intimacy with someone who dwells in Heaven and beholds God face-to-face. It allows devotees to receive his blessing and entrust him with their petitions.”

Father Martins went on to explain that the pilgrimage comes while Americans still cope with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“Many still grieve a loved one claimed by the virus, numerous folks suffer the effects of long-COVID and other pandemic-related medical conditions, long-term isolation has led to depression for many and deterioration in mental health, there is widespread distrust of public policy and media reporting, and many face economic hardship due to closed businesses and inflation. The Apostle’s visit is an effort by the Catholic Church to give comfort and hope to all who need it.”

Healing, Fr. Martins said, is just what relics can bring to the faithful. He noted that in his 30 years ministering with relics, he has seen “spectacular” healings in his time.

The Treasures of the Church website provides an in-depth list of miraculous healings that have been credited to Catholic relics.

Along with the opportunity to venerate a relic that only rarely leaves Italy, the faithful who take part in the pilgrimage are eligible for a plenary indulgence.

Treasures of the Church warns that attendance is expected to be high at all of their stops and there will most likely be standing room only during the displays.

It should be noted that the schedule currently only goes until November, but the tour will continue until May 2024. Treasures of the Church encourages interested parties to check the schedule frequently for updates as they continue to expand their list of stops.