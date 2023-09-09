Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
10-Minute video gives intro to Church’s 1st beatified family

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 09/09/23

The Ulma family's relatives keep their legacy alive in the small town where they all grew up together. It was a parish priest who made them realize: This village has saints!

The family known by locals as the Good Samaritans of Markowa, Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma and their seven children, are becoming known across the world.

Sunday, September 10, in their home town in Poland, these nine people will be beatified simultaneously — the first time the Church beatifies an entire family, including the youngest child, not yet born when the mother was shot, who received “baptism by blood.”

Our Sunday Visitor has released a 10-minute video that gives an excellent introduction to the family, and shows the tragic circumstances that led to their heroic martyrdom.

Watch:

See more here: Ulma family

