Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 06 September |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Pascual Torres Lloret
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

The Ulma family Bible had 3 verses underlined

Wiktoria i Józef Ulmowie

Źródło: arch. Mateusza Szpytmy | EpiskopatNews | Flickr | CC BY-NC-SA 2.0; koloryzacja: Aleteia PL

Wiktoria and Józef Ulma

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 09/06/23

Either Jozef or Wiktoria must have stopped one day to underline these verses, which defined their lives and deaths. We want to live this way, says postulator.

While the universal Church is just now getting to know the Ulma family — and finding ourselves in awe at their testimony and what this family means for the Church everywhere — in their hometown of Markowa, they’ve been well known for decades.

They were known and loved by their neighbors even before their tragic deaths, and have since become known further. Locals call them the Good Samaritans of Markowa.

In an extensive interview at Our Sunday Visitor with the postulator of their beatification cause, we learn that the family Bible of the Ulmas had just a few verses underlined.

Father Witold Burda explained to OSV:

There are two [two sections; technically three verses, editor’s note] underlined verses in the Bible found in their home, and they’re under the title of the parable of the Good Samaritan. It is necessary to speak out about it and even more so about the fact that there is the word “yes” added in pencil next to it. We want to live this way.

What are those verses, underlined by either the father, Jozef, or the mother, Wiktoria, of the family?

“You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself” (Lk 10:27, quoting Deuteronomy 6)

and

“A Samaritan traveler who came upon him was moved with compassion when he saw him: He went up to him and bandaged his wounds, pouring oil and wine on them. He then lifted him onto his own mount and took him to an inn and looked after him” (Lk 10:33-34).

Learn about this family, the first to be beatified together, here.

POPE FRANCIS MIGRANTS
Read more:Good Samaritan didn’t check on documents, says Pope Francis
POPEASSISIOCT320-000_8RC6N6.jpg
Read more:The theological heart of “Fratelli Tutti,” and where to find hope
Tags:
FamilyPolandSaintsUlma familyWorld War II
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.