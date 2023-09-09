At this café, grandparents bake and young and old interact

This Viennese organization runs cafés where the elderly can employ their baking skills to make extra money and interact with others of all ages.
Imagine having a delicious coffee accompanied by a scrumptious dessert, and being served by someone with the affection of a grandparent … That’s Vollpension, a series of cozy cafés in Austria that are characterized by the fact that half of their employees are senior citizens.
Some people may wonder why these seniors wouldn’t prefer to take it easy. However, the truth is that Vollpension has turned out to be a great opportunity for the elderly, not only economically but also emotionally. Because yes, while there are older people who may want to remain at home, there are others who would like to be able to continue working, but who experience labor discrimination.