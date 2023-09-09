At this café, grandparents bake and young and old interact

During the pandemic, we all saw the impact of isolation on people of all ages. Many times, elderly people in big cities (especially in Europe) live alone. So, as long as these people have the physical and mental capacity to work and the desire to do so, there’s no reason to discriminate against them in the work environment.

Another similar case in Latin America

In Mexico, Starbucks opened a branch in Coyoacán in 2018 staffed by people between the ages of 60 and 65. Unlike Vollpension, there the workers are exclusively seniors. Some adjustments were made in terms of store design (a single floor) and working hours (two days off and a working day of 6.5 hours per shift) to accommodate their needs.

An example to copy

You don’t have to wait for someone else in your city to try the same thing. If you have a grandfather, grandmother, or elderly parent who wants to work — either to earn extra money or to feel useful — maybe you can help them find pleasurable work or start a business or service of their own.

On social networks, it’s becoming increasingly common to find profiles of grandmothers who give cooking tips or sell food that they prepare. There are also examples of seniors who teach younger people how to repair things at home, or who even give life advice.