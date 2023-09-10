Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: The Great Genna Martyrs
Blessed Ulma family a "ray of light," says Pope

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 09/10/23

Following their example, let us hear the call to oppose the force of weapons with that of charity, the rhetoric of violence with the tenacity of prayer.

Here is the Pope’s reflection about the newest Blesseds of the Church:

[The image above is from their beatification this September 10, in Poland]

Today in Markowa, Poland, the martyrs Józef and Wiktoria Ulma, with their seven children, were beatified: an entire family exterminated by the Nazis on March 24, 1944, for having given shelter to some persecuted Jews. They opposed the hatred and violence that characterized that time with evangelical love. May this Polish family, which represents a ray of light in the darkness of the Second World War, be for all of us a model to imitate in the zeal for goodness and service to those in need. A round of applause for this family of Blesseds!

Obraz beatyfikacyjny rodziny Ulmów
@EpiskopatNews | Twitter

And following their example, let us hear the call to oppose the force of weapons with that of charity, the rhetoric of violence with the tenacity of prayer. Let us do so above all for the many countries that are suffering due to war; in a special way, let us intensify our prayer for beleaguered Ukraine. There are the flags, there, of Ukraine, which is suffering so, so much!

Aleteia has provided a number of details and reflections about this family. See it all here.

