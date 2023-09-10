Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Pope notes one of world’s most beautiful spots on 1,000th anniversary

web-mount-sant-michel-public-domain

Public Domain via Wikipedia

Public Domain via Wikipedia

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 09/10/23

The Abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy, France, is celebrating the millennium of the consecration of its temple.

Mont Sant-Michel might be one of the most common “bucket list” items in the world. Pope Francis noted that it is celebrating it’s 1,000th anniversary.

“Let us turn our thoughts today to the Abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel, in Normandy, which is celebrating the millennium of the consecration of its temple,” he said this September 10, after praying the midday Angelus.

Even UNESCO shares the story of the saint who brought about the beautiful abbey:

The legend has it that for three nights in a row, the bishop had had the same strange dream in which he was given the same strange command. For two nights he had ignored it. That night, however, that was impossible. That night his nocturnal visitor, the archangel Michael, had decided to give Bishop Aubert of Avranches a little proof that his dreams were reality: He had reached over and pressed a finger on the bishop’s skull. When the bishop awoke, he found he had a hole in his head. Maybe, he thought, he’d better do what the angel had said.

Here’s a beautiful reflection from Bishop Barron about the site:

shutterstock_467745866.jpg
Pope Francis
