Delight in this charming book and TV series with your teen

There might not be a ton of books that both you and your teen love, but this modern classic is sure to be one of them!

There might not be a ton of books and shows that both you and your teenager absolutely love, but All Creatures Great and Small is sure to be one of them! The book appeared on Aleteia’s 2023 Summer Book List for Teens.

Animal lovers of all ages (and anyone, really!) will delight in the book’s heartwarming account of the author’s life as a country veterinarian in rural Britain.

The original book by James Herriot is a multimillion-copy bestseller since its publication in 1972, making it a true modern-day classic. Herriot’s care for his animal patients and appreciation for their quirks brings the reader to wonder at the marvels of creation.

Even better, the recent PBS series based on the books can be a fun watch for you and your teen to enjoy together!

With the charm of the British countryside, the old-fashioned milieu, and the very cute animal patients, both the show and book feel as warm and cozy as drinking a cup of afternoon tea.

Discussion questions

What was your favorite part of the book (or show)?

What do you think are the hardest parts of Herriot’s work?

In what ways does he live his veterinary career as a vocation rather than just a job?

Were there any cases in which you would have made a different decision than he did?

What did you learn about caring for animals and all of God’s varied creation?

If you like ‘All Creatures Great and Small,’ you may also like …

All Things Bright and Beautiful

All Things Wise and Wonderful