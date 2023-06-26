Aleteia 2023 Summer Book List: Books for Teens

For teenagers in need of spiritual and imaginative enrichment, these books will hit the spot—while also providing page-turning thrills!

These books may be too challenging—intellectually and thematically—for your younger readers. If you’re looking for kid-friendly books, check out this list. And we also have fiction and nonfiction book recommendations for adult readers.

Summer book recommendations for teens

John Touhey | Aleteia

1. All in a Garden Green by Paul J. Willis

A girl who resents her piano lessons travels to England with her family and finds herself transported to an Elizabethan age where fellow Christians are at odds and in need of a healing that only God and music can bring.

Published 2021.

2. The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

This classic novella about a stranded pilot and the “little prince” he encounters may seem like a simple fairytale, but it is really a shrewd and deeply-affecting yarn full of wisdom and beauty for seekers of any age.

Published 1943. Available on audiobook.

3. All Creatures Great and Smallby James Herriot

In caring for animals and learning to appreciate their personalities and quirks, a vet experiences the wonder of humankind’s fellow creatures in stories filled with humor and heartbreak.

Published 1972. Available on audiobook.

4.The Wizard Knight by Gene Wolfe

A teenage boy gets lost on a hike and finds himself in a fantastical realm where giants and dragons are real and the journey to becoming a hero is filled with peril, breathtaking exploits, and unforeseen grace.

Published 2004. Available on audiobook.

5. Brave Water by Sarah Robsdottir

This sweeping tale concerns two east African teenagers battling a human trafficking ring to save their friend. Part of the proceeds of this award-winning book (written by an Aleteia contributor) goes to fight human trafficking and to help drill wells in developing nations.

Published 2022.

Don’t forget to check out our fiction and nonfiction recommendations for adults— and our book list for kids! Throughout the summer we will also post interviews with the authors of our recommended books, reading guides, discussion questions, and more!