New catechetical formation series perfect for parish groups

The National Eucharistic Congress has released the first seven installments of 'Jesus and the Eucharist' to support the Year of the Parish.

As the National Eucharistic Conference is in the midst of the “Year of Parish Revival,” a new video series is supporting parishes in their efforts to provide faith formation centered upon the Eucharist. Created in partnership with the USCCB and Augustine Institute, the series Jesus and the Eucharistoffers parishes a structured educational series to be best enjoyed in small group settings.

The National Eucharistic Revival is upheld by four main pillars: Reinvigorating Worship, Personal Encounter, Robust Faith Formation, and Missionary Sending.

According to a press release, the Jesus and the Eucharist series was made as a tangible underpinning of the third pillar. Hosted by COO and President of EWTN News Montse Alvarado, the series is meant to educate and spur discussion among viewers.

Bishop Andrew Cozzens, Chair of the National Eucharistic Revival, said of the series:

“Our hope is that the fire which burned in the hearts of the first Christians begins to burn in our hearts in a new and powerful way, so that we can’t help but share with others what is burning within us. When that happens, when we become missionaries to the whole of the Good News of our salvation in Christ, then we fulfill in our time the Great Commission which Jesus has given to us: ‘Go therefore and make disciples of all nations.’”

The prelate went on to note that while the traditions and beliefs of the Catholic church are hardly new, the National Eucharistic Revival offers an “opportunity for all of us to embrace them in a new, deeper, and more transformative way.”

The first seven installments of the series were released on September 14, 2023, and are available now for parishes to utilize. Each session lasts about two hours and consists of the video presentation, table discussions, designated time for prayers, and shared testimonials. The seven sessions already available offer parishes who run the program plenty of material to work from, with additional installments scheduled to release weekly until October 26, 2023.

The Eucharistic Congress gave a synopsis of the first seven episodes in a press release:

Session 1, called “Our Story,” offers initial background with the story of God, Creation, and our place in it. Sessions 2, 3, and 4 key in on the themes of “Jesus, Salvation, and the Church,” and explore why God chose to establish the Christian Church. Sessions 5-7 turn our focus on to the sacraments of the Church, specifically the transformative power of the Eucharist and its biblical roots.

Joel Stepanek, Chief Operating Officer for the National Eucharistic Congress, hailed the series as “a great ‘out-of-the-box’ solution for parishes.” He noted that all the resources needed for parishes to run the group study program are provided by the National Eucharistic Congress, and it’s as easy as pressing play and following the program.

“Parishes simply need to train table facilitators and a core team to implement the study, set up a hall with tables that can seat roughly eight people, and press play,” Stepanek commented.

Jesus and the Eucharist was developed specifically for the Parish Year by a team of Catholic experts working closely with the National Eucharistic Revival, and every parish in the country is encouraged to begin using the study. Visit the website of the National Eucharistic Revival to learn more and start organizing your parish’s sessions today.