Must read: Members of Ireland's older generation offer up advice based on their decades of experience.

If there’s something the elderly do really very well, it’s reminding us that not only do they have valuable pearls of wisdom, but they can also show the younger generations how it’s done!

In a recent article in Irish Central, a group of seniors at a nursing home in Cavan, Ireland, offered up their advice for the youth to remember. However, these golden oldies decided to reach out to the youngsters using the most up-to-date means possible: social media.

Residents of the College View Nursing Home, with thanks to their Activities Coordinators, put pen to paper to write down their top tips and pieces of advice for a life well lead. They then shared the findings on Facebook for many people to see.

Wise words indeed

The seniors noted their names, their ages — which were all marked as 21, because at the end of the day, it’s the age you feel that counts! — and their piece of advice. And what you’ll see is that enjoyment and being decent were mentioned on more than a few occasions.

Here’s a selection of our favorites, but you can see the original post below to put faces to names, discover more top advice, and to remember just how much the elderly have to offer, and just how much they should be cherished:

Nancy Cahill:

Have more confidence, I was very shy. Get up off your bum and drive! Most importantly be nice.”

Susan Jordan:

See more of Ireland. Enjoy life while you can. Walk every day. Thank the Lord for good health.”

Mary McGoldrick:

Stay in good company. Say your prayers. Life passes by so fast, so slow down!”

Peter Keogh:

Be straight and honest! Study hard. Enjoy life.”

Teresa Harten:

Learn all you can, be nice to everyone. Have lots of friends. Be kind to animals.”

Helen Faulkner:

Have fun. Be happy. Do the lotto!”

Eleanor Smith: