Marian apparition shrine in US to celebrate first solemnity in October

The only approved Marian apparition shrine in the United States will celebrate its first solemnity on October 9.

On October 9, 1859, Sr. Adele Brise saw a lady “dressed in white,” who later revealed herself to be the “Queen of Heaven.” This Marian apparition had many miracles associated with it, but wasn’t officially approved by the local bishop until 2010.

Most recently the shrine located at the apparition site was able to get Vatican approval for a new solemnity on the anniversary of the apparition.

The official website of the shrine explains the approval as well as its plans for the special celebration.

Earlier this year, the National Shrine received word from the Holy See’s Dicastery of Divine Worship in Rome, confirming the Shrine’s ability to celebrate a Solemnity Mass of Our Lady of Champion on the grounds of the Shrine every year. This Mass with the rank of Solemnity will take place every year on the established anniversary day of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s 2nd and 3rd apparitions to Adele Brise. Join the National Shrine, here on the grounds where the Queen of Heaven appeared, for the Inaugural Solemnity Mass of Our Lady of Champion this October 9, 2023. It will be a historic day for Our Lady of Champion, the National Shrine, and everyone in attendance!

Currently this solemnity is only observed at the shrine itself, and has not been extended to any other locations in the United States.