It makes us fixate on the injustice. But there's something else to pay attention to.

What is the most frustrating of all the Lord’s parables? Isn’t it the parable of the workers hired late? We find it exasperating because workers who labor for a mere hour receive the same wages as those who toil all day. It makes us fixate on the injustice.

But isn’t there something even more interesting/compelling in the parable for us to pay attention to?