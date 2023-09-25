Pope: Adoration is being lost and we have to get it back

Pope Francis urges the faithful to be intercessors, to present to the Lord the "eyes, voices, and questions" of others.

Pope Francis is urging the faithful to get back to adoration, and to use time with Jesus in the Eucharist to intercede for others.

During his intense 27-hour trip to Marseille, France, on Friday and Saturday, the Holy Father had the opportunity to meet with the local clergy.

After reflecting on how Jesus’ gaze — he “looks intently at us from head to toe, not to judge, but to lift up those who are lowly” — is shining “in Mary’s eyes,” the Pope turned his attention the other direction: to the gaze of men and women who turn to Jesus.

Mary transmits the longing and need transmitted in the gazes of men and women to her Son, just as she did at Cana, the Pope explained. And we are called to do the same, to “be a voice of intercession for others — men and women for others.”

In this way, the recitation of the Breviary, daily meditation on the Word, the Rosary and every other prayer – I recommend especially that of adoration, for today we have lost the meaning of adoration a little bit and we need to get it back, so I recommend it to you – all these forms of prayer will be crowded with the faces of those whom Providence places on your path. You will bring with you their eyes, voices, and questions to the Eucharistic Table, before the tabernacle, or to the silence of your room, where the Father sees you.”

Citing the Book of Tobit, the Holy Father encouraged: “You will be their faithful echo as intercessors, ‘angels on earth,’ that is, messengers, who bring everything ‘before the glory of the Lord’ (Tob 12:12).”

