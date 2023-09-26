Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 26 September |
Saint of the Day: Sts Cosmas and Damian
Aleteia logo
News
separateurCreated with Sketch.

National Catholic Council for Hispanic Ministry will meet in Puerto Rico

latino-catholics-US.jpeg

Shutterstock

Daniel Esparza - published on 09/26/23

The Council will meet November 30-December 3, to work on pastoral priorities and what they have identified as their four main pillars of action.

The National Catholic Council for Hispanic Ministry (NCCHM) is an organization that provides a network and forum for the religious, social, professional, and civic advancement of Roman Catholic Hispanics in the United States. This, year, their annual meeting will take place in Puerto Rico, from November 30 to December 3, to discuss and work on pastoral priorities and what they have identified as their four main pillars of action: family, Hispanic youth ministry (pastoral juvenil hispana), social justice, and pastoral formation. This, todeepen our common mission to the Hispanic community in the United States.”

NCCHM is the vehicle for communication, reflection, dialogue, networking, and collaboration among national and regional ministerial/professional organizations, institutes, movements, and religious congregations, and lay leaders within the Roman Catholic Hispanic community and the broader Roman Catholic Church in America.

Furthermore, NCCHM intends to empower Hispanics in both church and society by identifying, convoking, and developing leadership among member organizations and their constituencies.

To achieve its mission, NCCHM has established goals that include:

  • Providing a forum for reflection on the status of Hispanics/Latinos in church and society at the regional and national levels.
  • Being a network for mutual support and collaboration among religious, professional, and civic organizations serving Latino Communities.
  • Promoting wider participation of Hispanics, especially youth and young adults, in church and society.
  • Advocacy on behalf of Latinos in the area of human rights and working in collaboration with like-minded associations.
  • Promoting the articulation of theological, pastoral, and social issues and concerns to Hispanics through forums, workshops, research, and publications.

Cardinal Christophe Pierre, winner of the NCCHM award

Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Nuncio to the U.S. will honor the NCCHM with his participation in the Puerto Rico annual meeting.

He will receive the award given annually by NCCHM to an outstanding personality in U.S. Hispanic ministry. Cardinal Pierre’s contribution, NCCHM claims, “is invaluable for his unconditional dedication to Hispanic ministry, being a profound motivation and impulse for our common mission as a Church that goes out to the peripheries, and that is synodal and prophetic.”

PEOPLE
Read more:Interview with Elisabeth Román: “Hispanics’ time has come in the U.S.”
PRAYING
Read more:Polls suggest the future of American Catholicism is Hispanic
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.