Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 27 September |
Saint of the Day: St. Vincent de Paul
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Filled with dread? This one Bible quote may be all you need

MAN IN FRONT OF GIANT WAVE

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 09/27/23

In particular, four short words from this powerful quote may be all you need to get through those situations in life that tend to fill you with apprehension.

The feeling of dread can be all-consuming. You might dread going to the doctors in fear of bad news. You may also have a feeling of trepidation about having to confront someone or say something you’d rather avoid.

In fact, dread can fill your life so much that you might feel paralyzed to do what you need to do. But do not fear!

While the Bible is filled with wonderful quotes on how to combat fear and anxiety, this one quote from Deuteronomy is perfect for the dread that can eat way at you.

Be strong and steadfast; have no fear or dread of them, for it is the LORD, your God, who marches with you; he will never fail you or forsake you.

God-marches-with-you.jpg
GaudiLab | Shutterstock | Altered by Aleteia

Knowing that “God marches with you” is enough to fill anybody with the fortitude they need to face a situation. What’s more, these four words alone are something you can recite as often as you need if dread creeps up on you. By repeating them over and over you’ll soon be able to face absolutely anything.

Of course, while these words can comfort adults, they’re a very concrete way of reassuring children, too. If you teach your children these four wonder words, they can not only remember them, but say them when they need a little extra courage.

smiling young woman rock climbing
Read more:Living with fear and not letting it paralyze you
SUNRISE,WATER
Read more:This is why we shouldn’t dread the future, not even the end times
Tags:
Catholic LifestyleCatholic QuotesMental Health
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.