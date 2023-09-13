6 Bible quotes to help put panic in its place

If you need to feel calm and content, take a look at these perfect quotes from Scripture.

Sometimes life can be just a little too much. You might wake up with a list of things to do as long as your arm, or you might just be overwhelmed with the responsibilities you’re dealing with.

There are thankfully lots of things you can put in place to deal with these panicky moments. The first, and possibly the most difficult sometimes, is to just take a very deep breath. Another tip medical professionals would recommend is to practice mindfulness — an exercise that grounds you in reality.

Christians find solace in calm by turning their minds and souls to God. In particular, certain verses from the Bible can reinforce a message of calm. There are also particular prayers that can help us fight those pangs of panic.

Scriptural prescription

We’ve collected together a number of quotes from the Bible to always have at hand — whether you’re having a panic attack or just trying to feel a little calmer.

Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.” Isaiah 41:10

“Say to the fearful of heart: Be strong, do not fear! Here is your God, he comes with vindication; With divine recompense he comes to save you.” Isaiah 35:4

I keep the LORD always before me; with him at my right hand, I shall never be shaken.” Psalms 16:8

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart, on your own intelligence do not rely; In all your ways be mindful of him, and he will make straight your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6

Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself. Sufficient for a day is its own evil.” Matthew 6:34

“Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7

And finally … don’t be shy about letting others know when you are feeling overwhelmed and asking them to pray with you and for you!