Laugh with ‘The Chosen’ in behind-the-scenes outtake reel

The cast and crew seemed like they had a ball on the set of Season 4, with jokes, laughs, and even some impromptu singing.

The Chosen recently finished filming the fourth season of the hit show on the life of Christ, and now showrunner Dallas Jenkins is building anticipation by sharing some heartwarming behind-the-scenes footage. Previously, the show released a sneak peek of the filming that offered a serious glimpse at what’s to come in Season 4. This time, however, the shared video is a montage of some of the silliest moments that occurred between actors on set.

Opening with a nod to “movie magic,” Noah James (Andrew) explains that while filming a previous scene in which he was talking to Joey Vahedi (Thomas) his eye line was actually staring at a wooden door frame. This is because, when filming conversations, the camera often cuts away to close ups of different faces. The actors must look in the direction where their counterpart is supposed to be standing, even if they’re not there for the individual shots. Vahedi joked that he was unaware that he had been recast before walking off, fuming.

Next comes a recurring gag in which two of the apostles flub their lines during a prayer over and over. The video returns to this scene multiple times, until director Dallas Jenkins can be seen reciting the prayer with the two actors until it was just right. The footage was shot in the dead of night before a campfire, and there is no telling exactly how long it took for them to get through the lines.

Luke Dimyan (Judas Iscariot) has some of the funniest moments in the short video, whether he is complaining about how Judas is often kept separate from the rest of the Apostles, or pretending to write passages in Judas’ journal while in character. Dimyan seems to have a lot of fun staying in character, going so far as to write embarrassing things about the other followers of Christ in his skit.

There’s even a point where the entire cast sings “Happy Birthday” to Noah James. This might have been our favorite part, as the cast really shows off their voices. By the end of the song the sound is so expansive that we wondered if some of these actors have vocal training, while the microphones began to clip out due to the overwhelming volume.

There are quite a few wonderful moments in this behind-the-scenes video that makes us even fonder of the cast and even more excited for the release of Season 4 in early 2024.

Dallas Jenkins noted that viewers can support the ongoing project by liking the video and subscribing to The Chosen’s YouTube channel.

All episodes of The Chosen are free to watch through the show’s dedicated app. Click here to learn more.