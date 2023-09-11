How “The Chosen” reenacted Jesus walking on water

Here's a sneak peek at how the series' crew went about replicating one of Jesus' most famous miracles.

One of the problems of trying to convey the story of Jesus Christ’s life on the big screen is that it was one full of miracles. And the very notion of a miracle is something that it is inexplicable; that takes a divine power to occur.

Therefore, the makers of the hit seriesThe Chosenreallyhad their work cut out to try and recreate one of Christ’s most notable miracles which is widely known among Christians and non-Christians alike: when He walked on water.

This key moment in Christ’s life is depicted at the end of season three. Whereas the writers and directors could look to the various descriptions of this miracle in the Gospels, Matthew 14:22-34, Mark 6:45-53, and John 6:15-21, for details and inspiration, they also had at hand some impressive modern technology for the actor playing Christ, Jonathan Roumie, to appear to be walking on the choppy waters of the Sea of Galilee.

Doubts and miracles

It is truly inspiring to see the hard work and passion of The Chosen’s dedicated crew, as they pull out all the stops to bring the story of Christ to audiences globally. By the accounts of the crew, this was a particularly difficult scene to film. Like Peter and the Apostles before Jesus multiplied the loaves and fishes, many members of the team had doubts about how the moment would turn out given their scant resources — but (miraculously!), it turned out to be an amazing moment.

If you take a look at the video below you can see how the team went about creating their very own on-camera miracle. And you can also listen to how the actors felt about the grueling filming of such an iconic moment, including Roumie who understandably shared:” I couldn’t believe that we were going there!”