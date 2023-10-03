Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 03 October
Saint of the Day: St. Theodora Guerin
Couple’s incredibly selfless plans after winning lottery

Bundle of Euros in ribbon floating in clouds.

IMG Stock Studio | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 10/03/23

A British couple have a desire to use their newly-found wealth for the good of others.

Winning the lottery is the dream of so many. And when people consider how they’d spend all those dollars, they often envision a life of luxury. Yet, for a British couple who recently won the lottery, their idea of a good life is one of caring for others, and that’s exactly how they intend to use their new money.

Mark and Kathleen Reece recently won £100,770 (that’s approximately $124,000 USD). And their big dream is to use that money to build extra space in their home so they can foster children.

The couple won their money from the UK National Lottery when Mark bought a ticket while out buying milk. Although his wife was frustrated by his regular lottery play, now that their numbers have come in, she can’t quite believe it.

The couple already has three biological children, so space has been an issue in allowing them to foster children, according to Not the Bee. As Kathleen explained:

My three kids will be leaving home soon and I have too much love to give. I’ve always wanted to foster, however having enough space has always been an issue. Thanks to the win it’ll no longer be a problem. I’m so happy we can finally fulfill our dream.”

Now the couple plan on converting their garage into an extra bedroom so they can open up their home to children in need.

The Reeces’ inspiring decision reminds us that true wealth is obtained in caring and giving to others.

