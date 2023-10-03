A British couple have a desire to use their newly-found wealth for the good of others.

Winning the lottery is the dream of so many. And when people consider how they’d spend all those dollars, they often envision a life of luxury. Yet, for a British couple who recently won the lottery, their idea of a good life is one of caring for others, and that’s exactly how they intend to use their new money.

Mark and Kathleen Reece recently won £100,770 (that’s approximately $124,000 USD). And their big dream is to use that money to build extra space in their home so they can foster children.

The couple won their money from the UK National Lottery when Mark bought a ticket while out buying milk. Although his wife was frustrated by his regular lottery play, now that their numbers have come in, she can’t quite believe it.