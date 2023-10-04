Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 04 October |
Saint of the Day: St. Francis of Assisi
Aleteia logo
Art & Culture
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Church choir from the Philippines wins international award

Kammerchor Manila

Kammerchor Manila | Fair Use via YouTube

J-P Mauro - published on 10/04/23

Kammerchor Manila saved for two years before they could travel to Wales to win the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Competition.

The 2023 Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Competition, an annual Welsh sing-off, recently named a Filipino church-based chorus as “Choir of the World.” The July 8 contest awarded Kammerchor Manila the Luciano Pavarotti Grand Prize for their outstanding performance. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kammerchor Manila (@kammerchormanila)

Next Shark reports that Kammerchor Manila competed under the direction of conductor Anthony Go Villanueva, performing “Cast Thy Burden Upon the Lord” by Alejandro Consolacion II and a contemporary take on the Latvian folk song “Atsalums” by Jēkabs Jančevskis. A rendition of the former has been recorded and released on the choir’s YouTube channel, featured below: 

The much sought-after award reaffirms the Philippines’ prominent position in the global classical music scene. Founded in 1992, Kammerchor Manila is based in the Parish of the Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Quezon City. Over the decades they have established themselves as the premier choir of the Philippines, with a versatile repertoire that includes traditional folk, contemporary pop, and classical madrigals. 

As a non-profit organization, Kammerchor Manila had to get creative with their funds, saving for two years before they were able to make the trip to the UK for the competition. The complex logistical process of transporting a large choir required the group to secure sponsorships before they could finalize travel plans and apply for visas. Villanueva commented of the choir: 

“The Philippines is known for producing good singers,” Villanueva told Tatler Asia. “We sing from the heart. Our language is very warm, so when we sing, we are adapting that tenderness. That is our biggest advantage when it comes to choral singing.”

Learn more about Kammerchor Manila’s origins and accolades at their official website, then be sure to follow the award-winning choir on YouTube, where there are dozens of high quality recordings of choir music, both sacred and secular, to browse at your leisure. 

CHORAL MUSIC
Read more:Lose yourself in the absolute beauty of sacred choral music
Libera Boy's Choir "Ave Verum"
Read more:Libera boys choir revives rarely heard “Ave Verum” 
Tags:
PhilippinesSacred MusicWales
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.