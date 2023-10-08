Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 08 October |
Saint of the Day: St. Keyne
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Candlelight Rosary in St. Peter’s led by Synod secretary (pictures)

Rosary-aux-flambeaux-St-Peters-Square-Synod2023

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/08/23

Synod participants are invited each Saturday evening to turn their gaze to Our Lady, and entrust to Her the synod assembly.

Saturday evenings in October, the month dedicated to the Rosary, will see St. Peter’s Square filled with the meditative prayers of the Rosary prayed via candlelight for the intention of the Synod on synodality, which is ongoing during the month.

At 9 p.m. each Saturday, the Synod members are invited to pray the Rosary for the intentions of their assembly.

On Saturday, October 7, Cardinal Mario Grech, the General Secretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod, led the first candlelight Rosary.

(Slideshow) Candlelight Rosary St. Peter’s
Launch the slideshow
Kids hands praying rosary
Read more:Padre Pio: 1M kids praying Rosary will change the world – it’s happening October 18
MONTSERRAT
Read more:On Rosary feast, Pope speaks of Mary as facilitator who solves problems
Eucharistic Adoration prayer St Peter's Square
Read more:Eucharistic Jesus fills St. Peter’s Square
Tags:
Pope FrancisRosarySynodVirgin Mary
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.