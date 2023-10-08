Synod participants are invited each Saturday evening to turn their gaze to Our Lady, and entrust to Her the synod assembly.

Saturday evenings in October, the month dedicated to the Rosary, will see St. Peter’s Square filled with the meditative prayers of the Rosary prayed via candlelight for the intention of the Synod on synodality, which is ongoing during the month.

At 9 p.m. each Saturday, the Synod members are invited to pray the Rosary for the intentions of their assembly.

On Saturday, October 7, Cardinal Mario Grech, the General Secretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod, led the first candlelight Rosary.