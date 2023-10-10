St. Peter’s Basilica becomes locus of prayer for the Synod

Throughout the month of October, the pastoral team of St. Peter's Basilica has organized several events so that the faithful can pray for the Synod.

Throughout the month of October, the pastoral team of St. Peter’s Basilica has organized several prayer initiatives to support the General Assembly of the Synod on the future of the Church, which is taking place from October 4 to 29 at the Vatican. From Eucharistic Adoration to candlelight rosaries, these events are meant to accompany the more than 460 bishops, religious, and lay people who have come to Rome to discuss the current and future state of the Church.

Every evening from Monday to Saturday, the Synod participants and any other faithful are able to attend Eucharistic Adoration in the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament, on the right side of the Basilica. Starting at 7:00 p.m. it lasts until the Basilica closing time at 8:00 p.m.; the opening hours have been extended for this month.

In fact, this gives time for the Synod participants to join the adoration after their assembly sessions, which usually end between 7:00 p.m, and 7:30 p.m. Inside the Basilica there are two information points where the faithful can download the prayers that accompany the adoration.

All the faithful are also encouraged to participate in the Masses celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica as part of the Synod’s schedule: They will be held at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, October 13; Wednesday, October 18; and Monday, October 23. There will also be a closing Mass on Sunday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m.

As the month of October is dedicated to praying the Rosary, every Saturday at 9:00 p.m., St. Peter’s Square will be the sight of a candlelight rosary procession, focusing on the Synod. The first event took place on Saturday, October 7, the feast day of Our Lady of the Rosary, and was led by Cardinal Mario Grech, the General Secretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod.