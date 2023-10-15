"Brothers and sisters, already many have died. Please, let no more innocent blood be shed, neither in the Holy Land nor in Ukraine, nor in any other place!"

Pope Francis urged prayer for the many places of conflict in the world today, especially the new war in Israel and Palestine.

After praying the midday Angelus on this October 15, he made special mention of the Holy Land, of Ukraine, and of the situation in Armenia-Azerbaijan.

“Enough! Wars are always a defeat, always!” he insisted.

I continue to follow with great sorrow what is happening in Israel and Palestine. I think again of the many … in particular of the children and the elderly. I renew my appeal for the freeing of the hostages and I strongly ask that children, the sick, the elderly, women, and all civilians not be made victims of the conflict. Humanitarian law is to be respected, especially in Gaza, where it is urgent and necessary to ensure humanitarian corridors and to come to the aid of the entire population. Brothers and sisters, already many have died. Please, let no more innocent blood be shed, neither in the Holy Land nor in Ukraine, nor in any other place! Enough! Wars are always a defeat, always!

“Meek and holy force”

Pope Francis urged everyone to pray, and specifically, he asked that we join in the day of prayer and fasting set by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

He led the pilgrims in St. Peter’s in a Hail Mary.

Prayer is the meek and holy force to oppose the diabolical force of hatred, terrorism, and war. I invite all believers to join with the Church in the Holy Land and to dedicate next Tuesday, October 17, to prayer and fasting. And now let us pray to Our Lady. [Hail Mary].

Just as the world’s attention is on the suffering in Israel, the Pope noted his closeness to the Jewish community of Rome, marking a horrendous anniversary.

I express my closeness to the Jewish community of Rome, which tomorrow commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Nazi deportations.

Regarding the conflict with the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, he said his concern “has not waned.”

And, he added: