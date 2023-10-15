Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 15 October |
Saint of the Day: St. Teresa of Avila
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Why St. Gerard spent hours in Eucharistic adoration

ST GERARD MAJELLA

Nashastudiya | CC BY SA 4.0

Philip Kosloski - published on 10/15/23

St. Gerard Majella took every opportunity to spend hours in front of the Blessed Sacrament in silent adoration.

While many are familiar with St. Gerard Majella and his heavenly intercession for pregnant mothers, few are aware of his deep devotion to the Holy Eucharist during his life.

According to the early-20th-century biography The Life of Saint Gerard Majella, he would take every opportunity he had to spend time before Jesus in the Eucharist.

Father Margotta said Mass every day in the Church of the Oratorian Fathers. After Mass Gerard used to spend the whole morning hidden away in a corner, generally stretched as though lifeless on the pavement. He also visited with great assiduity any church in which the Blessed Sacrament was exposed for the Forty Hours Adoration.

He did this because of his great love of Jesus, knowing that he was truly present in the Blessed Sacrament.

For this reason, St. Gerard is a great patron of Eucharistic adoration and we can pray for his intercession, asking God to increase in us a similar love and devotion.

St. Gerard true lover of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar, do thou who didst kneel long hours before the Tabernacle, and there didst taste the joys of Paradise, obtain for us we pray thee, the spirit of prayer and an undying love for this Most Holy Sacrament, that receiving frequently the Body and Blood of Jesus, we may daily grow in His holy love and merit the priceless grace of loving Him even to the end.

ST GERARD MAJELLA
Read more:St. Gerard Majella, the saint who went to play with the Christ Child every day
Tags:
EucharistSaints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.