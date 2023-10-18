Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 18 October |
The Feast of Saint Luke the Evangelist
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope: Take just one side in this conflict, the side of peace

Pope Francis General Audience October 18 2023

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/18/23

Pope Francis sets October 27 as a day of fasting and prayer, inviting those of other religions and anyone with a heart for peace to participate however they see fit.

Pope Francis made another heartfelt plea for peace in the Holy Land this October 18, at the end of the Wednesday general audience.

He said:

Today too, dear brothers and sisters, our thoughts turn to Palestine and Israel. The number of victims is rising and the situation in Gaza is desperate. Please, let everything possible be done to avoid a humanitarian disaster. The possible widening of the conflict is disturbing, while so many war fronts are already open in the world. May weapons be silenced, and let us heed the cry for peace of the poor, the people, the children …

Brothers and sisters, war does not solve any problem: It sows only death and destruction, foments hate, proliferates revenge. War cancels out the future, it cancels out the future. I urge believers to take just one side in this conflict: that of peace. But not in words – in prayer, with total dedication.

Concretely, the Holy Father called for another day of fasting and prayer, to be held a week from this Friday, on October 27. He suggested that those of other religions and anyone who desires the cause of peace to “join in as they see fit.” He asked local Churches to organize activities of prayer on that day.

With this in mind, I have decided to call for a day of fasting and prayer on Friday 27 October, a day of penance to which I invite sisters and brothers of the various Christian denominations, those belonging to other religions, and all those who have at heart the cause of peace in the world, to join in as they see fit.

That evening, at 18.00 at Saint Peter’s, we will spend an hour of prayer in a spirit of penance to implore peace in our time, peace in this world. I ask all the particular Churches to participate by arranging similar activities involving the People of God.

Nun holds candle East Jerusalem 2012
Read more:Nuns in Jerusalem’s Arab section continue prayer amid turmoil
Tags:
Holy LandPope FrancisWar
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.