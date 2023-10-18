Pope: Take just one side in this conflict, the side of peace

Pope Francis sets October 27 as a day of fasting and prayer, inviting those of other religions and anyone with a heart for peace to participate however they see fit.

Pope Francis made another heartfelt plea for peace in the Holy Land this October 18, at the end of the Wednesday general audience.

He said:

Today too, dear brothers and sisters, our thoughts turn to Palestine and Israel. The number of victims is rising and the situation in Gaza is desperate. Please, let everything possible be done to avoid a humanitarian disaster. The possible widening of the conflict is disturbing, while so many war fronts are already open in the world. May weapons be silenced, and let us heed the cry for peace of the poor, the people, the children … Brothers and sisters, war does not solve any problem: It sows only death and destruction, foments hate, proliferates revenge. War cancels out the future, it cancels out the future. I urge believers to take just one side in this conflict: that of peace. But not in words – in prayer, with total dedication.

Concretely, the Holy Father called for another day of fasting and prayer, to be held a week from this Friday, on October 27. He suggested that those of other religions and anyone who desires the cause of peace to “join in as they see fit.” He asked local Churches to organize activities of prayer on that day.