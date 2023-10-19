After the successful theatrical release of the Christmas special and the debut of Season 3, fans will be able to see the entire 4th season on the big screen.

In a unique move, the creators of The Chosen, the hit show on the life of Christ, have decided that each and every episode of the upcoming fourth season will enjoy a theatrical release. The episodes will hit theaters in batches throughout the entire month of February and even into March before finally reaching streaming platforms.

The Chosen is no stranger to the silver screen, with Christmas specials and the debut of Season 3 being released in theaters to great success. This is, however, the first time that producers will bring the entire season to theaters, a move practically unheard of in modern entertainment. According to Deseret, showrunner Dallas Jenkins explained that there is a high demand for a theatrical experience for The Chosen:

“Every time we’ve dipped our toes in the theatrical waters, viewers have overwhelmingly told us they want more. After seeing the Season 4 episodes, we knew we’d be doing our fans a disservice if we denied them the chance to see them all on a big screen with others they can laugh and cry with,” Dallas Jenkins commented in a press release.

Jenkins went on to call the fourth season the “most emotionally challenging” of the series so far. Jesus and his disciples are expected to face real challenges and be confronted by “enemies,” whom he referred to as “supervillains.”

The first three episodes are planned to be released on February 1, with the following three episodes reaching theaters on February 15. The final two episodes will be released on February 29 (2024 is a leap year) and will remain in theaters into March.

Fans of – won’t have to wait until 2024 to see the show in theaters, however, as Jenkins has prepared a new Christmas special for the 2023 holiday season. The special event will feature a brand new holiday recording from Andrea and Matteo Bocelli. Called Christmas With The Chosen: Holy Night, the special release will only be in theaters from December 12-17, with tickets on sale on November 20.