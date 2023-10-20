19 Catholic coffee shops across the U.S. listed by state

Check out this list to see if there’s a Catholic coffee shop in your area -- or maybe this is a great excuse for a road trip. These shops look dreamy!

You might have daydreamed about finding a Catholic coffee shop, somewhere you could go to relax and sip a warm drink in a cozy and faith-filled environment.

Perhaps the drinks would be themed around different saints or religious sites. Part of the proceeds might go to a great cause, like a religious order or charity. And maybe there would even be amazing events, like a book club, Bible study, or Rosary group.

Sounds like a dream come true? It turns out it’s a reality. There are actually a number of Catholic coffee shops all over the United States (and probably in other countries too, but our research hasn’t extended that far yet).

Check out this list to see if there’s a Catholic coffee shop in your area — or maybe this is a great excuse for a road trip!

And if we missed a Catholic coffee shop, please comment and let us know. We would love to add it to the list.

(While they didn’t quite fit into this list, we’d like to give an honorable mention to Catholic breweries Saints Row Craft Collective in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Good News Brewing with several Missouri locations; along with DePorres House of Barbering & Lounge in Dickinson, North Dakota.)

California

Shrine Coffee, Santa Cruz, is a non-profit community coffee house seeking to “promote the culture of encounter” urged by Pope Francis.

Florida

The Bean of Ave Maria, Ave Maria, sources its coffee from Catholic coffee company Guadalupe Roastery.

Indiana

The Ars Café & Meeting House, Guilford, is a ministry of All Saints Parish Catholic Church.

Iowa

Cafe Saint Pio, Cedar Rapids, is run by a Catholic family and posts saint day celebrations on their Instagram page.

Kansas

Pace e Bene Catholic Shoppe, Atchison, not only sells Catholic books and religious gifts, but also features a coffee shop where you can buy Lavazza coffee, Italian gelato, yummy baked goods made in-house, chocolates and Trappist preserves. “There is plenty of comfy seating, and we offer free Wi-Fi,” their website says. We’d like to take a road trip there immediately!

Louisiana

Carpenter Coffee House, Shreveport, sources coffee through Bridging Tables to support global missionary efforts while building local community as a ministry of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Full of Grace Cafe, St. Amant, features not only a coffee shop but also a food pantry, diaper bank, and many other events and charitable initiatives. We are long-time fans of this incredible place and you can read more about it here.

Michigan

Dorothy’s House of Coffee, Flint, is named after Servant of God Dorothy Day. Not only does it offer “a quiet place of reflection, study, meeting, and good coffee and crepes,” but also includes “such events as communal prayer, times of sharing, displays of art and musical performances.” We can’t wait to visit!

Minnesota

St. James Coffee, Rochester, “is a unique response to the Church’s call of the New Evangelization in that it brings the Church into the world and into the everyday lives of its customers and the local community.” We want to try their saint-themed mochas, including Divine Mercy Raspberry, St. Dominic’s Black and White, and St. Francis Almond Joy!

Missouri

Alpha & Omega Roasting Company, O’Fallon, offers a coffee and cocktail bar plus breakfast and street tacos. “Begin & end your day with good news,” reads their Instagram page. The owners also operate a brewery called Good News Brewing.

North Dakota

Crux Coffee, Fargo, calls itself “where faith and coffee collide.” The community hub is “the perfect backdrop for deep conversations, creative thinking, and making new connections,” with myriad food and drink options.

Ohio

Novel Blends, Bowling Green, is a coffee shop and bookstore that’s family owned and features a fun calendar of events.

Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, Osgood, has the mission “to spread God’s Word through service and food, and feed peoples’ bodies, minds, souls.” With themed drinks and events like children’s story hour and adult fitness classes, this spot sounds like a very fun visit!

Pennsylvania

Brother André’s Cafe, Pittsburgh, is a ministry of Divine Mercy Parish. Besides offering “gourmet coffee, baked goods and handcrafted Christian gifts,” Brother André’s Cafe employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, promotes products from vulnerable communities in developing countries and provides a place of community and Christian fellowship.

Texas

Zelie Beans Coffee, Sugar Land, primarily sells coffee but also offers a small in-person coffee shop space.

Brady’s Coffee, Tyler, offers “a quality cup of coffee and a sanctuary from the noisy outside world.” You can find masterpieces from local artists and shelves stacked with books, poetry, and music at this special place.

Virginia

Little Way Cafe, Alexandria, is a ministry of St. Louis Parish and and “a central gathering spot for a new ministry of evangelization and fellowship.” It’s named for St. Therese of Lisieux.

Trinity House, Leesburg, offers “warm hospitality, delicious food and drinks, inspiring art, music, books, and events, and plenty of faith-inspired home goods and gifts.” This incredible place feels like a foretaste of Heaven and is absolutely worth the trip!

Wisconsin

The Mixing Bowl Bakery, Sauk City, includes a Catholic gift shop as well as a cafe serving items like “coffee, espresso, muffin, cinnamon roll, pie, cheesecake, ice cream, or smoothie.” With an outdoor seating area and a drive-through lane, this place sounds dreamy.